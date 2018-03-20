A half-million people are expected to descend on the nation’s capital Saturday for the March For Our Lives against gun violence. There also will be 650 “sibling” marches in all 50 states, many underwritten by $5,000 grants from Everytown for Gun Safety. Meanwhile, a very sizable group in the Lone Star State is looking beyond Saturday to Sunday. March For Our Lives, meet March for Eternal Life.

“Thousands of people will participate in the March For Our Lives event. However, this Palm Sunday night, thousands of members of First Baptist Church Dallas will publicly declare their faith by marching through the streets of downtown Dallas in a March for Eternal Life,” says Robert Jeffress, the senior pastor of the 13,000-member church — who is also a Fox News contributor, the host of the “Pathway to Victory” daily radio program heard on 930 radio stations, and of the weekly TV version seen in 195 countries.

“For the last 60 years, secularists have been on a crusade to eliminate any acknowledgment of God from the public square, and the result has been disastrous for our country,” Mr. Jeffress continues. “For our nation to truly see change, the hearts of the people in our country must be changed, which can be accomplished only through faith in Jesus Christ.”

He also notes that both White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and Vice President Mike Pence recently were “attacked by the mainstream media for declaring that their personal relationship with Jesus Christ has changed their lives.”

Enough is enough, perhaps.

“It is time for this public shaming of Christians to end, and this Sunday night’s march — which marks the beginning of the Christian Holy Week — is an opportunity for believers to publicly celebrate the message of Christ,” the pastor says, noting that the march will be preceded by a concert by gospel artist Sandi Patty, the 250-voice First Baptist choir and a full orchestra.

THE PENSION WARS

“The liberal media were in such a rush to paint fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as the victim of a ‘vindictive’ Trump administration that they got some basic facts wrong about the financial consequences of his termination. Journalists and pundits across many news networks falsely claimed that McCabe would ‘lose his pension’; or have his ‘benefits stripped’ as a result of being fired for misconduct. In reality, McCabe’s retirement income will remain intact, he’ll just have to wait a few years to collect,” notes Newsbusters.org media analyst Kyle Drennen, who has been monitoring the handwringing.

He cites an explanation from George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley.

“In all of the discussion of the firing of Andrew McCabe, various news outlets focused his ‘loss’ of his pension, as opposed to the fact that career officials called for his firing for serious misconduct,” Mr. Turley wrote. “It now appears that what was lost will soon be found for McCabe. The firing denied McCabe early pension recovery at age 50 of roughly $60,000 a year. However, that only means that he will receive the pension like other federal officials when he reached the federal retirement age.”

Which is, in Mr. McCabe’s case, age 57.

EVER-GROWING WAR CHEST

Once again, the Republican National Committee has broken a fundraising record, bringing in $12.8 million in February, its total donations reaching $157.7 million, with no debt. Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel credits unwavering public support for President Trump’s pro-growth agenda and a formidable “ground game” in 25 states as the 2018 and 2020 elections take shape.

“The party is identifying our likely voters, our persuadable voters, and then building an organization as to how we’re going to turn them out. This gives us an advantage over the Democrats,” says Mrs. McDaniel.

TOUR DE FORCE

“New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is warning, yet again, about the perils of climate change and the need to be good stewards of the environment. This time, however, Kristof is not writing from the Manhattan offices of the ‘old grey lady’ because he’s in the middle of a New York Times-sponsored around-the-world private jet tour that costs $135,000 per person,” writes Derek Hunter, a contributor to the Daily Caller.

Indeed, Mr. Kristof joined Elisabeth Bumiller, Washington bureau chief for The Times, and other luminaries from the news organization as they jetted from one exotic “emerging destination” to the next aboard a luxury aircraft with nice leather seats and a mighty big carbon-footprint. Nevertheless, Mr. Kristoff produced a column titled “A Parable of Self Destruction” while visiting Easter Island, warning of dying coral reefs and acidic oceans.

“The size of the carbon footprint for the Times tour is not known, but some estimates place private jet flights at 10 times that of a commercial flight,” Mr. Hunter observes. “As for the Times trip, Kristof will not be making the entire journey with the group. He is only going to Easter Island, Samoa and Australia. Other Times writers are taking different legs of the 26-day journey. That, presumably, means each will be meeting the group on their appointed leg of the tour and flying back to wherever they call home, adding to the carbon footprint of the tour.”

MELANIA’S MOMENT

An event of note for Wednesday: first lady Melania Trump will join Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan to present the International Women of Courage Award to 10 women who have shown tenacity and leadership bringing positive change in their societies, often at great personal risk. The award itself was established by the State Department in 2007.

“The fearlessness with which these women fight for equality and freedom in places far from the safety of their own homes, is remarkable,” says Mrs. Trump. “Our strength is something to be celebrated and I consider it a great privilege to have the opportunity to stand with these women and present them with awards they so justly deserve.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 80 percent of Americans have heard the news that an adult film actress says she had a sexual encounter with President Trump; 84 percent of Republicans, 75 percent of independents and 84 percent of Democrats agree.

• 49 percent overall say these accusations are of “very little importance to the nation”; 68 percent of Republicans, 57 percent of independents and 24 percent of Democrats agree.

• 31 percent overall say they are of “some importance”; 23 percent of Republicans, 30 percent of independents and 41 percent of Democrats agree.

• 19 percent overall say they are of “great importance”; 10 percent of Republicans, 13 percent of independents and 35 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted March 10-13.

• Murmurs and asides to [email protected]

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.