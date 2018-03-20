Senate intelligence committee leaders unveiled the first set of findings from their yearlong Russia probe on Tuesday — a series of recommendations for states and branches of the federal government to protect this year’s midterm elections from the type of foreign meddling that cast doubt over the 2016 polls.

At a Capitol Hill news conference, committee Chairman Richard Burr and Mark Warner, the panel’s top Democrat, announced that after more than a year of investigating the issue, they had confidence the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Election Assistance Commission, state and local governments and other groups are addressing vulnerabilities exposed in 2016.

“We’re now at a point where we’ve wrapped up one piece of our investigation which deals with election security,” Mr. Burr said.

Mr. Burr and Mr. Warner said Tuesday that their investigation had found a communications breakdown in 2016. DHS provided warnings to the states, they said, but in some cases the warnings did not reach the right officials or authorities.

“We were all disappointed DHS and federal government were not more on their game for the 2016 elections,” Mr. Warner said, adding that protections were urgent.

“Maintaining the public’s faith … is extremely critical,” he said.

Among the committee’s recommendations:

• Leaving states — not the federal government — in the lead on running elections, with the federal government only ensuring that states receive the necessary resources and information.

• The U.S. government should clearly communicate to adversaries that any attacks on U.S. election infrastructure is a hostile act and that the U.S. will respond accordingly.

• Establish clear channels of communication between the federal government and appropriate officials at the state and local levels with “a common set of precise and well-defined election security terms to improve communication.”

• The states should rapidly replace outdated and vulnerable voting systems, with election officials reexamining current practices for securing the chain of custody of all paper ballots and verifying no opportunities exist for the introduction of fraudulent votes.

The push for better safeguards against cyberattacks comes on the same day that voters in Illinois — the only state known to have been successfully hacked last time around — cast ballots in the country’s second primary. Texans kicked off the primary season earlier this month.

Experts warn too little has been done to shore up vulnerabilities in 10,000 U.S. voting jurisdictions that mostly run on obsolete and unsecured technology.

Ahead of the 2016 general election, Russian agents targeted election systems in 21 states, with a the Kremlin separately launching a social media blitz aimed at inflaming social tensions and sowing confusion, according to DHS.

In recent weeks, top U.S. intelligence officials have said they’ve seen indications Russian agents are preparing a new round of election subterfuge this year.

DHS in the spotlight

While there is no evidence that any hack in the 2016 election affected election results, the many attempts scared state election officials who sought answers about how their systems had been potentially compromised.

DHS took nearly a year to inform the affected states of hacking attempts, blaming it in part on a lack of security clearances. Lawmakers in both parties have pressed the department on why it took so long.

The committee, which launched Capitol Hill’s highest profile Russian election meddling probe in January 2017, has said it will issue further reports in the coming months.

Members have also scheduled to hold a public hearing Wednesday exploring threats to election infrastructure and DHS and FBI efforts to improve election security. Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson and current Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will both testify.

The Senate intelligence panel has put off making any assessments about whether Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign in any way coordinated with Russia. Though that is one part of the panel’s investigation, Mr. Burr and Mr. Warner have decided to focus on less controversial issues where all members agree.

Capitol Hill observers have noted the calm and unified Senate probe — as opposed to the House Intelligence Committee’s contentious investigation, which splintered into Republican and Democratic members clashing over whether the Trump campaign had colluded with the Kremlin. The debate grew so toxic, the parties are now issuing separate reports with different conclusions.

