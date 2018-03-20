Rep. Jackie Speier said Tuesday that if President Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller, then she will push to remove him from office.
“I trust the tweets that the president puts out when he’s unsupervised. And I think what we’ve seen over and over again is his intention to obstruct justice,” Ms. Speier, California Democrat, said on CNN.
Mr. Trump tweeted several times over the weekend about the special counsel’s case into collusion claims between his campaign and Russia. Many took the tweets as a sign that Mr. Trump was pushing to fire Mr. Mueller.
Ms. Speier tweeted her response over the weekend, saying that Mr. Trump was leading the country toward a “constitutional crisis.”
The White House has repeatedly said the president has no intention of firing Mr. Mueller.
