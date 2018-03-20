Family members and other sources have reportedly identified the target of Tuesday’s shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland as Jaelynn Willey.

Ms. Willey was identified in a statement, posted on Facebook by family friend Lucinda Avis.

In it, the family said it was “devastated to learn that our beautiful Jaelynn was one of the victims in a school shooting,” the Baltimore Sun reported.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, there had been a previous relationship between Ms. Willey and gunman Austin Wyatt Rollins, but police stopped short of saying that was the motive in the shooting.

Another student, a 14-year-old boy who has not been identified, was wounded in the attack. Rollins was killed by a school-security officer.

A University of Maryland Medical System spokesman said Ms. Willey was in critical condition late Tuesday.

In their statement the Willey family said it was “hard for us not to see her shining, smiling face right now, and to see her light up the room with her presence.”

“We know that many of you are anxious to hear about her condition, and we will update you when we can,” the family said.

According to the Sun, a YouCaring page “had raised more than $20,000 by 6:15 p.m.” to help the Willeys.

