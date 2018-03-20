Sens. Amy Klobuchar and John Kennedy said Tuesday that Facebook needs to take more responsibility for the data they collect on Americans after reports of abuse in the 2016 election.

Ms. Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat, said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg needs to answer to the American people on reports that the data firm Cambridge Analytica tried to influence voters by using information from Facebook on over 50 million users.

“I think he should explain to the American people how this happened, how many people were hurt, and most importantly, how they’re going to fix it,” Ms. Klobuchar said on CNN.

Mr. Kennedy, who joined her in the appearance, said the company needs to act more like a country in protecting people’s private information.

“Facebook is a great company, but it’s no longer a company. It’s a country. That’s how powerful it is. And it’s behavior lately has kind of been getting into the foothills of creepy,” Mr. Kennedy, Louisiana Republican, said.

Facebook said the information was obtained through a professor who passed it on to the data firm against their company’s rules. Mr. Zuckerberg has yet to comment on the scandal.

