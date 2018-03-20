LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - The Las Cruces City Council has postponed consideration of a proposal that would support restrictions on the sale and possession of semi-automatic guns in New Mexico.

The council on Monday voted to table the proposal indefinitely, allowing the council more time to discuss suggestions from the public.

The nonbinding measure requested that state lawmakers and the governor take action following the influx of gun threats at schools.

The council chambers were packed Monday as debate began. At least two dozen gun owners stood in the back of the room holding semi-automatic rifles and handguns.

The gun owners criticized the measure, citing it as an attack on their constitutional rights.

Councilor Gabriel Vasquez chastised the people openly carrying guns, describing the action as intimidation.

