EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Leaders in a southwestern Indiana city are saying no to the idea of self-imposed term limits.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports the Evansville City Council rejected the measure for term limits Monday night by a vote of 5-4. City council, the mayor and city clerk would have been restricted to three terms starting in 2020 under the ordinance.

Republican Justin Elpers proposed the ordinance, saying it’s a good place to start. The newspaper says Elpers favors term limits for all offices.

Democrat Connie Robinson voted against the measure and has suggested that Vanderburgh County voters instead could decide the issue. Robinson was first elected in 1995 and has held the 4th Ward council seat since for a total of six terms. She says she’s not seeking another term.

___

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.