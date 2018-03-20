AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A North Carolina man accused of trying to recruit people to conduct terrorist attacks in the name of the Islamic State group has been found guilty on federal charges in Ohio.
A jury in Akron found 37-year-old Erick Jamal Hendricks guilty Tuesday on charges of conspiracy and attempt to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization.
Hendricks was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2016, on a federal complaint filed in Cleveland.
Authorities say he contacted people over social media trying to recruit them. Authorities also say he told one person his goal was to create a terrorist cell that would conduct attacks in the United States.
A message was left for Hendricks‘ attorney.
Hendricks could be sentenced to life in prison. No sentencing date was set.
