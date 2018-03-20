First lady Melania Trump pushed back Tuesday against critics who say her focus on cyberbullying is undermined by President Trump’s aggressive Twitter behavior.

“I am well aware that people are skeptical of me discussing the topic,” Mrs. Trump said at a roundtable discussion with technology industry leaders at the White House. “I have been criticized for my commitment to tackling this issue, and I know that will continue, but it will not stop me from doing what I know is right.”

She asserted, “I am here with one goal: helping children and our next generation.”

Mrs. Trump convened the meeting with executives from Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Microsoft and others to discuss the effects of technology on young people. About one-third of U.S. middle and high school students say they’ve been the victim of cyberbullying, according to the Cyberbullying Research Center.

As first lady, Mrs. Trump said, she receives “many letters from children who have been bullied or feel threatened on social media.”

She also offered prayers for the students, parents and faculty affected by a school shooting earlier Tuesday in Great Mills, Maryland.

“These events are becoming far too common,” Mrs. Trump said, adding that the incidents renew her interest in providing children with the tools to grow up safely.

Brian Huseman of Amazon said his company is using its Alexa artificial-intelligence application to deliver information to children on bullying.

Michael Beckerman, president and CEO of the Internet Association, said the meeting “offered our industry the opportunity to highlight investments in policies, controls, resources, partnerships, and programs that help promote a positive and safe online experience for people of all ages.”

