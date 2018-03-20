HONOLULU (AP) - The Navy has estimated that the least expensive method of double-walling its fuel tanks that in 2014 spilled 27,000 gallons of fuel could cost between $500 million and $2 billion.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that the costs are part of an agreement entered into by the Navy, Defense Logistics Agency, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state Department of Health to upgrade the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

The facility, with 20 giant underground tanks that cumulatively hold 250 million gallons of fuel, is deemed by the military to be an essential facility for operations across the Indo-Asia-Pacific.

In December, the Navy submitted a tank upgrade study that examines three single-wall options and includes improved repair and restoration as the most basic option, as well as two double-wall designs and one tank-within-a-tank design.

