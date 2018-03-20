OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Two former western Nebraska hotel managers will spend a year and a day in federal prison and be deported for enslaving and abusing their nephew.

The Omaha World-Herald reports 50-year-old Vishnubhai Chaudhari and 44-year-old Leelabahen Chaudhari were sentenced Monday in federal court in Omaha. They pleaded guilty to conspiracy and alien harboring for financial gain in December.

The couple managed a Super 8 Motel in Kimball, about 120 miles northeast of Denver.

Investigators say they paid their nephew’s bond after he was taken into immigration custody in 2011 and then forced him to work for them from October 2011 to February 2013. All three are from India and illegally living in the U.S.

The U.S. Justice Department says a motel guest and local law enforcement helped the man escape.

