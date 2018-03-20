House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said Tuesday that he’s been assured President Trump won’t fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller from the probe into the 2016 elections.

Mr. Ryan said the investigation should be allowed to continue out of respect to the rule of law — and said he’s “confident” Mr. Mueller will be allowed to complete the probe.

“I received assurances that his firing is not even under consideration,” the Wisconsin Republican said.

Television news networks ramped up speculation this week after a series of tweets from Mr. Trump over the weekend and Monday, in which the president criticized the probe as biased, and after a Trump lawyer had said the probe should be brought to an end.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who was one of the House managers of the impeachment effort against President Clinton two decades ago, said if Mr. Trump did fire Mr. Mueller it would be an impeachable offense.

“What the president will have done is stopped an investigation into whether or not his campaign colluded with the Russians,” he told radio host Hugh Hewitt. “I can’t see it being anything other than a corrupt purpose.”

