CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Federal prosecutors in southern West Virginia say multiple agencies are forming a unit to investigate public corruption and suspected violations of campaign and election laws.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart and other agencies announced Tuesday the formation of a Public Integrity Special Investigations Unit.

Among the agencies involved in the unit are the FBI, the IRS, the U.S. departments of Veterans Affairs, Defense and Homeland Security, state police and the state auditor’s office.

Stuart says the secretary of state’s office will help investigate campaign and election law violations. Other investigations that the unit will handle are the misuse of public funds and suspected criminal activity.

He says the unit will focus on potential illegal activity involving both elected officials as well as federal, state and municipal employees.

Stuart calls public corruption “a cancer on our system of government.”

