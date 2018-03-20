White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said Tuesday that the administration is confident a spending bill will be passed by the Friday deadline.

“There are a number of issues that are being worked out with Congress, but we remain confident that by the end of the week, we’re going to have a funding bill that funds this White House and this president’s priorities,” Mr. Shah said on Fox News.

“We are focusing on rebuilding the military and right now we’re looking at a package that’s going to present over $700 billion for the military,” he added.

Congress has until Friday to pass a spending bill. Talks with congressional Democrats came to a standstill when the administration tried to push additional funding for the border wall in exchange for a three-year extension on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

House Republicans say the bill will be released Tuesday for a possible vote on Thursday.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.