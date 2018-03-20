White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said Tuesday that the administration is confident a spending bill will be passed by the Friday deadline.
“There are a number of issues that are being worked out with Congress, but we remain confident that by the end of the week, we’re going to have a funding bill that funds this White House and this president’s priorities,” Mr. Shah said on Fox News.
“We are focusing on rebuilding the military and right now we’re looking at a package that’s going to present over $700 billion for the military,” he added.
Congress has until Friday to pass a spending bill. Talks with congressional Democrats came to a standstill when the administration tried to push additional funding for the border wall in exchange for a three-year extension on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.
House Republicans say the bill will be released Tuesday for a possible vote on Thursday.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.