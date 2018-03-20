White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday that Democrats are playing politics with DACA recipients.

“I think what we’re seeing is that Democrats would much rather use DACA recipients as pawns instead of actually putting real solutions forward,” Mrs. Sanders said on Fox News.

Over the weekend, the White House tried to add last minute funding for the border wall in the upcoming spending bill and extend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals through 2020.

Democrats disagreed with the compromise, arguing that a pathway to citizenship should be included, leaving the deal at a standstill.

Mrs. Sanders argued that the deal was a good one for all parties, but said Democrats have shown this is more about politics than immigration policy.

The deadline to pass a spending bill is Friday.

