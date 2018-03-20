Police are investigating a shooting at a high school in Maryland with reports of multiple injuries, according to WBAL.

There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff’s office is on the scene additional information to follow.

Parents/Guardians should go to Leonardtown HS for reunification with GMHS students — SMCPS_MD (@SMCPS_MD) March 20, 2018

The incident occurred at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County about two hours outside of Baltimore. St. Mary’s sheriff asked parents not to come to the school.

“There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

We are closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School. @MDSP is in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support. Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 20, 2018

WJZ reports that the school is on lockdown, but the event is contained.

The ATF’s Baltimore Field Division took to Twitter to report special agents have been dispatched to the scene.

