Police are investigating a shooting at a high school in Maryland with reports of multiple injuries, according to WBAL.
The incident occurred at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County about two hours outside of Baltimore. St. Mary’s sheriff asked parents not to come to the school.
“There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.
WJZ reports that the school is on lockdown, but the event is contained.
The ATF’s Baltimore Field Division took to Twitter to report special agents have been dispatched to the scene.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.