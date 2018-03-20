SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says it will send a 160-member artistic delegation to North Korea, including about 10 popular K-Pop singers.
A joint statement issued after the two Koreas met on Tuesday said the South Korean artistic group will visit Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital, from March 31 to April 4 and give two performances.
The development comes during a thaw in the North Korean nuclear crisis. A North Korean band performed in South Korea during the recently ended Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
The South Korean delegation will include some of the country’s most celebrated singers, including Cho Yong-pil, Lee Sunhee and Cho Jin Hee, who performed in Pyongyang during a previous era of detente.
Popular girl band Red Velvet is also among the South Korean groups.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.