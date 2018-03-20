The porn star who said she had an affair with Donald Trump reportedly took a lie detector test back then — and easily passed it.

The New York Daily News reported Tuesday that it had obtained a copy of the polygraph test, which Stormy Daniels took in May 2011 at a doctor’s office in Las Vegas.

“The examiner found a more than 99% probability that she was truthful when she said they had unprotected sex in 2006,” the Daily News wrote.

Ms. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, took the test after giving a lengthy interview to InStyle Magazine outlining her claims at the time of having had a year-long affair with Mr. Trump, who was then a real-estate magnate.

The magazine requested the lie-detector test to determine her truthfulness, the Daily News reported, but it decided not to print the interview after Mr. Trump’s legal team, led then and now by Michael Cohen, threatened to sue.

Ms. Clifford gave a few interviews alleging an affair but has remained silent since Mr. Trump began his presidential run.

She took $130,000 from Mr. Cohen in October 2016, reportedly the same month she signed a non-disclosure agreement. Mr. Cohen said he paid the money out of his own pocket with neither the knowledge nor the assistance of Mr. Trump or any of his entities.

Ms. Clifford earlier this month sued to have the agreement declared null and void since Mr. Trump never signed it.

Despite their popular name, polygraph tests do not detect lies, but rather physical processes associated with lying. They can be fooled both intentionally (by a pathological liar) and unintentionally (by a very nervous person).

They are generally not admissible as evidence in courts unless both parties agree — which almost never happens since any result will favor one side and disfavor the other.

Ronald Slay was the polygraph examiner who tested Ms. Daniels in 2011, and he signed an affidavit dated this Monday saying the exam results obtained by the Daily News are “true and correct.”

The Trump legal team and the White House have denied all claims of an affair, which Ms. Daniels’ timeline would date at about the time future first lady Melania Trump gave birth to son Barron.

But Michael Avenatti, Ms. Clifford’s attorney, said the results, along with a photo he gave the Daily News of Ms. Clifford taking the exam, should end the he said / she said back-and-forth.

“Long before Mr. Trump announced his candidacy for the presidency, Ms. Clifford passed a lie detector test confirming her relationship with Mr. Trump,” he said. “Where are his test results claiming otherwise? Where are Mr. Cohen’s test results claiming otherwise? When this is over, the American people will know the truth about the relationship and the cover-up.”

