What non-disclosure agreement?

Porn star Stormy Daniels publicly spoke out against President Trump for the first time in years Tuesday, taking to Twitter to say they’d had an affair and that he had since wronged her.

Technically I didn’t sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star. But I digress…People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS…I am NOT going anywhere. xoxoxo https://t.co/Js9sEnanIk — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 20, 2018

The woman whose real name is Stephanie Clifford had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Mr. Trump in October 2016, but had recently filed a lawsuit to declare it null and void. And on Tuesday, she further nullified it by speaking publicly for the first time in years in the most 2018 way possible — by responding to someone baiting her on Twitter.

A Twitter user with fewer than 500 followers wrote to @StormyDaniels “why don’t you just disappear. No one cares you were a slut and slept with POTUS 12 yrs ago.” That gave her an opening to both repeat her claims of an affair and to accuse Mr. Trump of bullying and law-breaking.

“Technically I didn’t sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star. But I digress…” she wrote back before lowering the boom on bigger charges than she’d publicly made.

“People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc.” she wrote.

Her lawsuit seeking to cancel the election-eve silence agreement — despite Ms. Clifford having made claims of an affair in published interviews in 2011 — makes some of those claims implicitly, but Ms. Clifford had maintained a public silence, speaking only through her lawyer until now.

Indeed, earlier Tuesday, the New York Daily News obtained lie-detector tests from 2011 purporting to show that she was telling the truth when saying she’d had an affair with the future president and the tests were trumpeted to the Daily News by her attorney, Michael Avenatti.

Ms. Daniels ended her public Twitter declaration with a call to the future and a greeting — “And PS…I am NOT going anywhere. xoxoxo.”

