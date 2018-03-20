President Trump said Tuesday that federal law enforcement agents are working urgently with Texas authorities to find who’s responsible for a series of “terrible” bombings in Austin.

“We have a lot of power over there,” Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “We’re looking — not easy to find. These are sick people, and we have to find them as soon as possible.”

A fifth bomb detonated Tuesday morning at a Fed Ex facility in Texas, slightly injuring one person. Some bombs have been placed on the porches of homes, but police haven’t determined a motive or a culprit.

Mr. Trump said the bombings “are terrible.”

“Local, state and federal are working hand in hand to get to the bottom of it,” the president said. “This is obviously a very, very sick individual, or maybe individuals. We will get to the bottom of it. We have all sorts of federal agencies over there right now. We’re searching what’s going on in Austin, a great place. It is absolutely disgraceful.”

