Eight-out-of-10 Americans have heard the news of an adult film actress who says she had an alleged sexual encounter with President Trump in 2006 — a percentage which is shared almost equally between Republicans, independents and Democrats according to a new Economist/YouGov poll released Tuesday.
If they had known this news during the 2016 election, would it have influenced their vote? Maybe not. The poll also found that 5 percent of Americans overall said that if they had known of the allegations before going to the polls, they “would have voted differently.” Four percent of Republicans, 2 percent of independents and 11 percent of Democrats agree with that.
49 percent overall say these allegations are of “very little importance to the nation”; 68 percent of Republicans, 57 percent of independents and 24 percent of Democrats agree.
There are gradations though: 31 percent overall say the allegations are of “some importance”; 23 percent of Republicans, 30 percent of independents and 41 percent of Democrats agree.
Another 19 percent overall say they are of “great importance”; 10 percent of Republicans, 13 percent of independents and 35 percent of Democrats agree.
TheEconomist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults was conducted March 10-13.
