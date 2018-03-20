VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - The Port of Vancouver and environmental groups have reached an agreement that resolves a lawsuit alleging the port violated the open meetings law.

The port said that under the agreement filed Tuesday, it will concede that some meetings held in 2013 didn’t comply with state law.

The Washington state Supreme Court in June rules that several port meetings to discuss a lease for a proposed oil terminal should have been open to the public. The high court said a lower court erred in ruling in favor of the port and sent the case back.

The port said Tuesday it will pay attorneys’ fees and costs and that the environmental groups including Columbia Riverkeeper have agreed to end its lawsuit.

The proposed Vancouver Energy oil terminal officially ended last month, weeks after Gov. Jay Inslee rejected a permit for the project.

