MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Senate will not let voters decide whether to impose a three-term limit on state lawmakers.

The proposed constitutional amendment would have capped term limits in the Alabama Senate and House at 12 years but let lawmakers serve the same amount of time again in the other legislative body. It failed on a procedural motion to bring up the bill for debate Wednesday. The vote was 9-15.

The legislation has been proposed for years but never reached a vote. State Sen. Bill Hightower, the Republican sponsor, pointed out that the Alabama governor is term limited. The state legislature also sent a resolution proposing term limits to Congress in January.

Hightower said that state legislators “think we’re on some private island with special privileges.” He is running for governor.

