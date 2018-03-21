When he was FBI Deputy Director, Andrew McCabe considered “lack of candor” so important that he reportedly oversaw a criminal probe of Attorney General Jeff Sessions on that very score.

Citing “sources familiar with the matter,” ABC News reported Wednesday that Mr. McCabe led the probe about a year ago, which focused on his boss’s confirmation testimony before a Senate panel about his contacts with Russian officials.

According to ABC News, Mr. Sessions did not know at the time of the firing that Mr. McCabe had overseen a criminal probe of him.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee believed Mr. Sessions had lied about or understated his actions.

“Several top Republican and Democratic lawmakers were informed of the probe during a closed-door briefing with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and McCabe,” ABC News reported.

That inquiry was later taken over by special counsel Robert Mueller, and according to Mr. Sessions’ lawyers, has been ended with respect to their client.

Last week, Mr. Sessions fired Mr. McCabe for his own lack of candor, reportedly according to the recommendation of the Justice inspector-general.

Mr. McCabe had reportedly leaked information about the Hillary Clinton corruption probes — itself a breach of duty — and then “lacked candor” when questioned by federal investigators under oath, Mr. Sessions said.

