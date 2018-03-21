FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - A federal appeals court has refused to dismiss a corruption case involving a former Arkansas lawmaker before trial begins next month.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the appeal Tuesday for lack of jurisdiction.

Former Sen. Jon Woods, Oren Paris III and Randell G. Shelton face several counts of fraud in an alleged kickback scheme involving state grants.

Attorneys for the trio based their appeal on the fact that an FBI special agent in charge of the case erased the hard drive of a laptop used in the investigation after being ordered to turn it over for inspection.

The appeal followed a March 2 ruling that also refused a motion to dismiss charges.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

