The person suspected of being the Austin serial bomber killed himself Wednesday morning after detonating a bomb as police were closing in, Austin police confirmed.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said police had tracked the suspect’s vehicle to a nearby hotel and were waiting for ballistic and tactical vehicles to arrive. While they were waiting, the suspect got into his vehicle and began to drive.

Police swarmed his car near the side of the road on Interstate 35 and he detonated a bomb inside the car, blowing back a SWAT officer who suffered minor injuries, Chief Manley said at an early morning press conference in Round Rock, Texas, as he was flanked by ATF and FBI officials. Another officer then fired his weapon at the car.

The chief confirmed the “suspect is deceased with significant injuries,” but would not release the suspect’s name until the next-of-kin was notified.

Police said the suspect was a 24-year-old white male and they don’t have a motive. They also said they don’t know if he was working alone.

Chief Manley said the community must remain vigilant.

“We do not know where he has been in the last 24 hours,” he said. “If you see something that has you concerned, call 911.”

