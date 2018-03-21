AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A bill in Maine that would have loosened restrictions on parents having guns in their cars on school grounds has failed to get a single affirmative vote, not even from the legislator who sponsored it.

Democratic state Rep. John Martin asked his House colleagues to reject his bill because of the recent deadly school shooting in Florida.

Martin said his intent was to allow hunters to drop off their children at school and pick them up without having to remove guns from their cars. The bill would have required that the guns be unloaded and locked in a container or rack. The gun owner would have been required to stay inside the vehicle.

The Portland Press Herald reports the measure was unanimously rejected Tuesday. Martin said the timing wasn’t right.

