Before addressing what oil companies knew about climate change, U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Wednesday wants to get answers to a few more basic questions, such as: “What caused the various ice ages … and what caused the ice to melt?”

That question and eight others will be the topic of a “tutorial” session Wednesday inside Judge Alsup’s California court, which is the venue for a landmark lawsuit brought by the cities of San Francisco and Oakland against leading oil companies such as BP, ExxonMobil and others. Those two cities are part of at least nine jurisdictions in California and New York that have sued fossil fuels firms, charging that they knew their products contributed to climate change but misled the public for decades.

The case will hinge on scientific details surrounding global warming, and what role fossil fuels have played in a changing climate.

With that in mind, Judge Alsup earlier this month submitted a two-page sheet with questions he wants answered before the real legal proceedings begin. Both sides are due in court Wednesday morning to address his questions, some of which seem better suited for a classroom than a courtroom.

“What is the molecular difference by which CO2 absorbs a infrared radiation but oxygen and nitrogen do not?” one question reads.

“What is the mechanism by which infrared radiation trapped by CO2 in the atmosphere is turned into heat and finds its way back to sea level?” Judge Alsup asks in another.

Judge Alsup’s goal is to reach agreement on the basic science of climate change before the case — which will include complicated legal questions about oil companies public stances over the past 30 years, and whether they withheld information — moves forward.

In one question, he even makes reference to grade-school science.

“In grade school, many of us were taught that humans exhale CO2 but plants absorb CO2 and return oxygen to the air (keeping the carbon for fiber). Is this still valid?” he said. “If so, why hasn’t plant life turned the higher levels of CO2 back into oxygen? Given the increase in human population on Earth (four billion), is human respiration a contributing factor to the buildup of CO2?”

