The Canadian national responsible for the attack last year on airport police officer in Flint, Michigan now faces additional terrorism charges in the United States.

On June 20, 2017, Amor M. Ftouhi, 50, of Montreal, walked up to the officer, identified as Jeff Neville, while screaming “Allahu Akbar”, according to media reports. He already faces charges for interference with an airport officer.

Wednesday afternoon the U.S. Department of Justice added the additional charge of committing an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries, a charge that could result in a lifetime in prison. Mr. Ftouhi already faces life in prison for the original charges.

Prosecutors allege Mr. Ftouhi entered the United States for the purpose of killing government officials. While still in Canada, he conducted online searches on how to buy a gun in Michigan. When he was unsuccessful in buying a gun, he purchased a knife. He then walked up to Mr. Neville and stabbed him in the neck with the knife, referencing killings in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. Mr. Neville survived the attack.

Mr. Ftouhi will be arraigned on the new charge in a Flint federal court.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, with assistance from the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.