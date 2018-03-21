Rep. Chris Collins said Wednesday that Congress will pass some legislation after the Facebook data breach.

“I’m confident you will see new legislation coming out, and or, the enforcement coming out where it belongs,” Mr. Collins, New York Republican, said on Fox Business.

The social media giant has come under fire for allowing access to user data to an outside firm called Cambridge Analytica. The British-based company then allegedly used that information to influence U.S. voters in the 2016 presidential election.

Facebook representatives were reportedly going to brief lawmakers sometime this week.

