Mississippi now has its first female U.S. senator.

Cindy Hyde-Smith, state commissioner of agriculture and commerce, was appointed by the state’s Republican governor Wednesday to fill in for the rest of the year in the seat vacated by Sen. Thad Cochran.

Ms. Hyde-Smith will serve until November, when a special election is held for the remaining two years of Mr. Cochran’s term, which would have ended in 2020.

“I pledge to serve all of our citizens with honor and respect. I want to thank Senator Thad Cochran for his leadership, dedication and service to our state. I’m also looking forward to working with President Trump and everyone else who believes in the policies and principles that are making America great again,” she said at a Wednesday press conference.

