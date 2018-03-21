Congressional leaders on Wednesday said they were close to unveiling a $1.3 trillion bill to fund the government through September, as lawmakers race to meet an end-of-week deadline to avert another shutdown.

Republican leaders are highlighting an additional $80 billion boost in spending for the Pentagon, to $700 billion for fiscal year 2018, to try to sway conservatives who are wary of the overall price tag of the package.

The bill also includes another $63 billion in domestic spending increases sought by Democrats, pushing that figure to about $600 billion.

Congress agreed last month on the $143 billion funding boost above spending caps set by Republicans and President Obama in a 2011 debt deal.

The final negotiations were hammered out between the top four congressional leaders: House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

Emerging from a Wednesday morning meeting, the leaders sounded positive but said there were still some final details to be worked out.

A Wednesday release would give lawmakers little time to get the bill through both the House and Senate before 12:00 a.m. Saturday, the next government funding deadline.

House leaders had talked about voting on the package as early as last week to give the Senate plenty of time to meet the March 23 funding deadline.

But the timing of the bill’s release kept slipping as lawmakers failed to resolve the final sticking points, which include immigration, abortion, guns and funding for a New York-New Jersey tunnel construction project.

President Trump appeared likely to get about $1.6 billion in border security funding — though that’s much less than the $25 billion the White House was seeking in exchange for new protections for young illegal immigrant “Dreamers.”

The bill was not expected to address new protections for those DACA recipients.

The measure is also expected to include multi-billion dollar funding boosts for efforts to combat the national opioid epidemic and the National Institutes of Health.

Some final sticking points included whether to attach a gun-related measure that encourages states and federal agencies to submit more records into the national instant check system, and a potential fix to a provision in the GOP’s $1.5 trillion tax-cut bill that lawmakers say disadvantages certain agriculture companies.

Senate leaders acknowledged this week that the proceedings could slip into this weekend, when thousands of protesters are scheduled to descend on Washington, D.C. to march in favor of stiffer gun control laws, and that lawmakers might need to pass another stopgap measure to prevent a brief lapse in funding.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.