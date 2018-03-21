President Trump said Wednesday that the Justice Department should have urged the Supreme Court to hear the case on driver’s licenses for DACA recipients in Arizona.

“Department of Justice should have urged the Supreme Court to at least hear the Drivers License case on illegal immigrants in Arizona. I agree with @LouDobbs. Should have sought review,” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The case was rejected by the high court earlier this week. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals prohibited the state from denying a driver’s license to those who qualify for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — those brought to the U.S. illegally as children. The case goes back to 2012 after then-President Barack Obama put the policy in place.

The state of Arizona, through former Gov. Jan Brewer, attempted to prevent DACA recipients from obtaining a driver’s license.

