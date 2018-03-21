ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has claimed to be the victim of a political witch hunt since the day a St. Louis grand jury accused him of taking a compromising photo of a woman during a sexual affair.
So legal experts say it’s only logical that the Republican governor, facing trial in a heavily Democratic city, would request trial by judge, not jury.
Greitens was indicted in February on felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a partially-nude photo of the woman without her permission in 2015. Greitens has admitted to the affair but denied criminal wrongdoing.
Judge Rex Burlison at a hearing Wednesday will consider the request for a bench trial and to move the trial from mid-May to early April. City prosecutors oppose both moves.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.