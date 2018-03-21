Florida Gov. Rick Scott is sending state troopers to assist with growing disorder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, including four arrests and the suspension of a deputy who fell asleep while guarding the school.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Tuesday he had accepted the Republican governor’s offer to send officers from the Florida Highway Patrol to help secure the high school, the site of the Feb. 14 mass shooting that left 17 people dead.

“This will ensure that all entrances and exits at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are secure to ensure the safety of the students, teachers and employees,” said the sheriff’s office in a statement. “We thank Governor Scott for his continued support and partnership.”

The additional security help came after a tumultuous week at the Parkland high school that saw four arrests and Deputy Moises Carotti suspended with pay for sleeping in his patrol car while on duty at the school.

Zachary Cruz, 18, the brother of confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz, was being held on a $500,000 bond after he was arrested Monday for trespassing at the school, his third such offense.

Two students were arrested for bringing weapons to school — one student was accused of bringing a knife, the other a razor — while another student was charged with a misdemeanor for making threats on Snapchat.

The deputy was found asleep by a student at about 5 p.m. Monday while he was working a security shift at the school, according to local news reports.

Mr. Scott said in a letter to the sheriff and Broward County school superintendent Robert Runcie that parents were alarmed by the situation at the high school.

“Today, my office heard from parents of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, including parents who lost their children during the February attack,” said Mr. Scott in the Tuesday letter, as reported by the Tampa Bay Times. “They are still concerned about student safety at the school. Recent events at the school have demonstrated the need for additional security measures to be implemented.”

The governor said eight armed officers would be assigned to the school until “a more permanent safety plan can be put into place.”

