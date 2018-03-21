Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that people in Texas need to remain “vigilant” even after the suspected bomber committed suicide.

“Two very important things before we can put this to rest. One, we don’t know if there are any other bombs out there and if so, how many and where they may be,” Mr. Abbott, a Republican, said on Fox News.

“Second, very importantly, we need to go throughout the day to make sure that we rule out whether there was anybody else involved in this process,” he added.

A series of explosions have rocked the Austin area in recent weeks leaving two people dead and several more injured. The suspected bomber used an explosive device inside his car early Wednesday as authorities came close to apprehending him.



“We know that the mastermind behind these bombings is deceased,” he said.

Mr. Abbott said that the investigation into the suspect and his motives is still ongoing. Authorities are still looking for any possible accomplices as well.

