The strong Democratic turnout in the Illinois primary election this week provided another warning sign for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections, where they will be defending their majorities in the House and Senate.

John Couvillon, president of JMC Analytics and Polling, said the races in Illinois — much like the primaries earlier this month in Texas — showed a “much higher degree of Democratic enthusiasm than was present for the primaries for the 2010 and 2014 midterm elections.”

With most of the ballots counted, Mr. Couvillon said 64 percent of voters selected the Democratic ballot in Illinois’ open primary system on Tuesday, compared to 56 percent in 2010, and said there was a drop-off in the number of GOP pulled ballots this year versus 2014.

“It’s, therefore, a combination of these primary results, Democratic legislative victories, near-misses in Republican-held U.S. House seats, and an upset win in a special congressional election in Pennsylvania last week that all point towards an unfavorable election cycle for the GOP this November,” Mr. Couvillon said.

