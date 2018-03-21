MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers will discuss whether to raise the minimum age to buy an AR-15, or similar rifle, from 18 to 21.
The House Public Safety Committee on Wednesday will debate the bill by Rep. Juandalynn Givan.
The Birmingham Democrat said a vote will show if lawmakers are serious about making substantive changes to gun laws.
It is one of a number of proposals introduced after the Feb. 14 school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida.
Gun control measures have so far stalled in the GOP-controlled Alabama Legislature. The committee will debate two others Wednesday.
One would allow judges to prohibit a person from possessing firearms for up to a year if they are deemed a danger to themselves or others. Another would ban the sale of assault-style rifles.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.