SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A federal judge is poised to order the nation’s top immigration enforcer to testify in a lawsuit brought by the Trump administration over California’s so-called sanctuary laws seeking to protect people in the country illegally.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kendall Newman said Wednesday that his “strong inclination” is to require four hours of sworn testimony by Thomas Homan, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s acting director.

He says a final order is imminent.

Newman says Homan must back up claims in a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the federal government is suffering “irreparable harm” from three California laws that extend protections to people living in the United States illegally.

U.S. Justice Department attorneys say Homan and a senior Customs and Border Protection official will give depositions next month.

