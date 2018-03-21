Social media continued its quest to turn all of life into partisanship this week as an Iowa salon made up Ivanka Trump’s hair and then faced furious denunciation on Facebook, prompting the owner to defend serving clients without discrimination.

According to a Fox News report, Salon Spa W posted a picture on its Facebook page Monday of Ms. Trump with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds after the two had an appointment at the Des Moines establishment.

“Our Monday kicked off with styling Ivanka Trump for her visit to Iowa! We [love] supporting women in politics,” the photo initially was captioned.

Ms. Trump was in Des Moines to tour Waukee school district’s Aspiring Professional Experience program.

Spa W’s clients were not impressed.

The photo was variously called ‘f—ing gross,” “NOTHING to be proud of” and cited by dozens of people as reasons they’d never come back.

“Will never book an appointment at this salon again. Total bum out. This salon employs hetereo/non-hetero individuals and this just truly sucks. The fact that Salon Spa W was inclusive was always a big A + to me. You put your money where your mouth is as your vote. I loved this salon. I’m so, so disappointed and I can’t imagine how your non-cisgender employees/clients feel. Fail. Won’t ever be back,” said Facebook user Lisa Munger Oakes.

That missive got more than 70 “Like” or “Love” reactions.

Added Marissa Holloway: “Are you guys trying to lose clientele?”

The salon’s initial Facebook post was later amended to include a statement by China Wong, the store’s president.

In it Ms. Wong, noted that the store said it was “taken aback” by the reaction, but noted in its defense that it had also served President-elect Barack Obama.

“We also recognize impact matters more than intent,” Ms. Wong said. “We also serve you –– our beautiful, diverse, and passionate community. We proudly share our work and celebrate all of you because our purpose is making people look and feel beautiful.”

