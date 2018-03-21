Rep. Jim Himes said Wednesday that Facebook users need to be aware of their own privacy rights in addition to the company’s protection.

“If you take a personality quiz and you answer 15 questions, you shouldn’t be surprised when someone uses that,” Mr. Himes, Connecticut Democrat, said on CNN.

The social media giant has come under fire for allowing access to user data to an outside firm called Cambridge Analytica. The British-based company then allegedly used that information to influence U.S. voters in the 2016 presidential election.

This is the latest in a line of issues for Facebook, including possibly selling ads to foreign entities during the election.

“Whether Facebook knew that it was foreign money that was purchasing those ads, that’s for a court of law,” Mr. Himes said.

Lawmakers have called on the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg to come before Congress and explain the recent issues.

