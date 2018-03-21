WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A federal judge has handed down a mixed ruling in the lawsuit brought by the Kansas attorney general seeking records related to former President Barack Obama’s proposal to move detainees from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to the Army prison at Fort Leavenworth.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree concluded Wednesday that the Defense Department fulfilled its obligations under the Freedom of Information Act except for five documents, which the court will privately review to determine if information was improperly withheld.

The judge noted the Defense Department did not immediately comply with the state’s freedom of information request when the lawsuit was filed. It has since produced more than 2,000 pages of documents about Obama’s plan to close the military detention facility center in Guantanamo Bay.

Kansas had argued the search was insufficient.

