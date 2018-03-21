House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday that tariffs can actually be a good thing.

“Standing up and putting a different perspective on this will turn out to be a very positive aspect,” the California Republican said on Fox Business.

He said that President Trump doesn’t just want to pass a universal tariff, but wants to set individual rates to “make sure it’s right.” So far, the president has announced the increase in tariffs regarding steel and aluminum. He has also said that trade with China is something he’d like to change.

“It’s correct to have this challenge with China,” Mr. McCarthy said.

The White House plans to announce Thursday a new trade plan with China, including tariffs and trade restrictions.

