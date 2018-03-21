Mark Anthony Conditt has been identified as the deadly Austin bomber by the Associated Press.

Authorities have not officially disclosed the name suspected of Austin serial bomber who killed himself Wednesday morning after detonating a bomb as police were closing in.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said police had tracked the suspect’s vehicle to a nearby hotel and were waiting for ballistic and tactical vehicles to arrive. While they were waiting, the suspect got into his vehicle and began to drive.

Police swarmed his car near the side of the road on Interstate 35 and he detonated a bomb inside the car, blowing back a SWAT officer who suffered minor injuries, Chief Manley said at an early morning press conference in Round Rock, Texas, as he was flanked by ATF and FBI officials. Another officer then fired his weapon at the car.

The chief confirmed the “suspect is deceased with significant injuries,” but would not release the suspect’s name until the next-of-kin was notified.

Police said the suspect was a 24-year-old white male and they don’t have a motive. They also said they don’t know if he was working alone.

Chief Manley said the community must remain vigilant.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.