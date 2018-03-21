Mark Conditt, the suspect in the Austin bombings, reportedly used a bloody alias in shipping at least two bomb packages via FedEx.
Citing “law enforcement sources,” ABC News reported Wednesday evening that packages containing bombs were shipped Sunday evening using the name “Kelly Killmore.”
The two packages began the unraveling of the case as one exploded at a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, slightly injuring one worker, and the other was traced to a facility near the Austin airport, where it was harmlessly detonated.
Conditt was described by family members Wednesday as a normal and kind “computer geek.” The bombings attributed to him killed two people and wounded at least four others.
