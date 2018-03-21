Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday that Facebook experienced a “breach of trust” speaking of the controversy surrounding the company for the first time.

“We need to fix that,” he said in a post on the social media site.

He outlined several steps that need to be taken in order to prevent similar instances from occurring in the future including restricting access to data used by third parties.

The social media giant has come under fire for allowing access to user data to an outside firm called Cambridge Analytica. The British-based company then allegedly used that information to influence U.S. voters in the 2016 presidential election. Lawmakers have called on Mr. Zuckerberg to testify before Congress.

