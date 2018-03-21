Gov. Phil Bryant of Mississippi announced Wednesday he is appointing Cindy Hyde-Smith to replace retiring Sen. Thad Cochran on an interim basis, calling her a “rock-solid conservative” making her the first woman to represent the state in Congress.

The decision sets the table for a high-profile special election race in November where Mrs. Hyde-Smith, the state’s commissioner of agriculture and commerce, will be running against at least a couple of challengers: former Democratic Rep. Mike Espy and Republican state Sen. Chris McDaniel, who almost won the seat in bitter 2014 race.

The winner of the race will serve out the remainder of Mr. Cochran’s term, which runs through January 2021.

Mrs. Hyde-Smith thanked Mr. Bryant for entrusting her with the job, praised Mr. Cochran for his service to the state and vowed to work with President Trump and “everyone else who believes in the policies and principles that are making America great again.”

She described herself as a lifelong conservative and vowed to support policies that strengthen the military and bolster the nation’s borders, that claw back federal regulations, end Obamacare and boost the economy.

“And I’ll always stand for our conservative Mississippi values by supporting pro-life policies and our Constitutional rights — including our 2nd Amendment right to bear arms,” Mrs. Hyde-Smith said.

Mr. McDaniel panned Mr. Bryant’s decision, saying the “last thing the state of Mississippi needs in Washington is another moderate Democrat.”

Mrs. Hyde-Smith, who served as a Democrat in the state Senate before becoming a Republican in 2010 and subsequently winning two statewide races, will fill Mr. Cochran’s seat after he leaves office on April 1 and will have seven months to prepare to defend the spot.

Mr. Bryant’s announcement is the latest domino to fall as a result of Mr. Cochran’s decision to leave Congress due to health issues.

Mr. Espy immediately announced his intention to run for the seat, which Mr. Cochran, head of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, has held since 1978. Mr. McDaniel entered the race about two weeks later after abandoning a short-lived bid to unseat Republican Roger Wicker that lost momentum after President Trump endorsed the incumbent.

The White House did not respond to an inquiry into whether Mr. Trump supported the endorsement of Mrs. Hyde Smith.

Mr. Bryant, meanwhile, said voters can count on Mrs. Hyde-Smith to do the right thing, saying that when served in the state Senate she was the “most reliable vote” for “conservative causes.”

Before the announcement, Mr. McDaniel sent an open letter to Mr. Trump warning that Mrs. Hyde-Smith was doomed to lose the seat in the November election, and then accused Mr. Bryant of taking his marching orders from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Washington Republicans.

“The fact is, the DC establishment would rather let a Democrat have the seat than let a conservative win,” Mr. McDaniel said.

