RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The new North Carolina state elections and ethics board has chosen a former state chief justice and the leader of a nonprofit foundation as options for Gov. Roy Cooper to complete the panel.
Eight members of the board met Wednesday for the first time to nominate two people to become the ninth and final member. A law that took effect last week says Cooper now must pick one of the two - either former Supreme Court Chief Justice Burley Mitchell or A.J. Fletcher Foundation Executive Director Damon Circosta.
Cooper already appointed the four Democrats and four Republicans to the combined board. The law requires the ninth member to be registered with neither major party. Circosta and Mitchell are registered as unaffiliated voters.
