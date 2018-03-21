BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Supporters of changing the North Dakota constitution to include a sweeping government ethics overhaul can begin circulating petitions to try to bring the issue to voters.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger approved the format of the petition on Tuesday.

With voters’ approval, the initiative would restrict lobbying and create an independent ethics commission, among other provisions.

Supporters need almost 27,000 signatures by July 9 to get it on the November ballot.

The sponsoring committee is headed by Bismarck Republican Dina Butcher and Ellen Chaffee, a Democrat and former president of Mayville and Valley City State universities.

