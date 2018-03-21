Sen. Rand Paul said Wednesday that there needs to be more limits put on the intelligence community’s reach on Americans’ information.

“Now were seeing all these people from the intelligence community, Brennan [and] Clapper, all of them piling on and exposing themselves to be left-wing Democrats who hate the president. So yes, I think we have to be very careful about how much power we give to those in the intelligence community,” Mr. Paul, Kentucky Republican, said on Fox News.

Mr. Paul was referencing former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. Both men have come out with strong statements against President Trump after resigning their posts, but Mr. Paul said the issue is also bigger than a bias towards the president.

“I think they should never be searching and American’s records without a judge’s warrant,” he said.

Mr. Paul has long advocated for more oversight of mass data collection on American citizens, and said there needs to be a legal process to obtain such information.

